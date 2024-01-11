Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 2,838,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,684,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

