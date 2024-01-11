West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 1,256 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 7,674,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

