First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $12,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CHT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 15,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

