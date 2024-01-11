First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.00. 273,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,937. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

