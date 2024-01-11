CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $20.05 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,544. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

