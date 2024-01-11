CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.12. 294,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

