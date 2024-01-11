W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Raised by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $828.13. 45,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $807.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.