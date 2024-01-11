CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $20.89 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.51. 511,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,847. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

