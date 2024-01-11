First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 895,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,631. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

