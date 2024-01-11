Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $145.10. 24,495,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,313,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

