Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lifted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,961 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 146.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,095,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock remained flat at $69.33 during trading on Thursday. 749,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

