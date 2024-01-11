Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 1.8% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 423,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,012. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

