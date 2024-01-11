First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.59. 4,037,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

