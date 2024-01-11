First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 636 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.04. The company had a trading volume of 302,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

