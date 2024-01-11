Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $26.20

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $25.52. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 49,945 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 210,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 843,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

