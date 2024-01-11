First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 719 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,317. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.88. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

