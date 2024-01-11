Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.