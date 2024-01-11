Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 5,920 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

