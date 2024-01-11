Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.