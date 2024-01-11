Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,761 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.64. 435,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

