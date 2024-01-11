Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.63. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 398,271 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

