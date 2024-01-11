Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.66. Hayward shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 275,651 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.21.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

