WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $48.38

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.38, but opened at $46.94. WPP shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 36,126 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

WPP Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in WPP by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

