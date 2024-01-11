Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $44.06

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $42.27. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 794,103 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,743,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

