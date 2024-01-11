Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $25.73

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $24.77. Vertex shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 100,571 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,403,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,131,642.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,992,876 shares of company stock valued at $77,414,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

