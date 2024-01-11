Grove Bank & Trust Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.39. 281,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.