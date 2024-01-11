Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $65.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $65,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,762,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 60,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.