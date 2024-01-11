1,198 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $372.94. The company has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.