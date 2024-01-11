Skylands Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $372.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average is $314.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

