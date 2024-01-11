Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

