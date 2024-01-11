Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94. The stock has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

