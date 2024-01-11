Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.05. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 290,129 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.