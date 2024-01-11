Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 223,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 258,485 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $36.49.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

