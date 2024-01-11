Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,631,635 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,284,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,284,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

