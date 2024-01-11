Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,356,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 5,837,599 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Grifols Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Articles

