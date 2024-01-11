Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,745 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $773.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.