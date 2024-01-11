Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,488,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,867 shares.The stock last traded at $19.78 and had previously closed at $19.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,189,237. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

