Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in December

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Fuchs Stock Performance

Shares of FUPEF stock remained flat at $32.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60. Fuchs has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $33.73.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

