Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 173,730 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.30.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
