Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 173,730 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.30.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

