Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Expands By 4,439.7%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,500 shares, an increase of 4,439.7% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

