Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Expands By 4,439.7%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,500 shares, an increase of 4,439.7% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.
About Keppel DC REIT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel DC REIT
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.