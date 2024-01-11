First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 2,914.8% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 54.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on First Wave BioPharma to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.40) by $3.20. As a group, analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -46.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
