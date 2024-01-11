CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.4 %

CareCloud stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 1,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

