Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

