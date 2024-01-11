iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYXF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2342 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

