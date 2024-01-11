Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,314,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

CRM stock opened at $264.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.