Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 652 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $307.72 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

