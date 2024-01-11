Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 3,510,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

