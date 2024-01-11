Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 198,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 472.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

MA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.79. 381,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,025. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

