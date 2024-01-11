GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 581 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,310. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

