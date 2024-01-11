Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

